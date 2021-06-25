Cancel
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ heads to Carnegie Hall

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnegie Hall is welcoming “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the stage. The Emmy-winning Amazon comedy is spending three days shooting at Carnegie Hall this week for the fourth-season finale, the Daily News has exclusively learned. The network is keeping mum about any plot details about the big stage, but the...

www.mdjonline.com
Related
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Chapelwaite, Ray, Maisel, Fantasy

EPIX has announced a Sunday, August 22nd premiere date for “Chapelwaite,” the Adrien Brody-led event series adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot”. Set in the 1850s, the story follows a widower who settles his family in a sleepy Maine town and must confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and...
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 adds Kelly Bishop in guest starring role

Vet Kelly Bishop is heading to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for season 4!. reunion over on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On Tuesday (June 29), Amazon revealed that actress Kelly Bishop has officially joined the cast of Mrs. Maisel season 4 in a guest starring role. The critically acclaimed Amazon Original...
TV SeriesShowbiz411

Exclusive: “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Will Start Shooting Season 5 After A Short Break from Just-Wrapped Season

Great news. We’re getting two seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” back to back. Season 4 just wrapped after a three day shoot at Carnegie Hall. The crew went back to Queens and wrapped up loose ends. Everyone gets a vacation. Star Rachel Brosnahan may get a free trip to the South of France courtesy of amFAR, which is listing her as a celebrity they expect next Friday, July 16th at their pre-Halloween ball, er, AIDS fundraiser (as described here).
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Costume Industry Coalition Exhibit to Showcase Designs from Wicked, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More

Want to get up close and personal with costumes from some of your favorite Broadway shows, TV series and movies all for a great cause? The Costume Industry Coalition, a group created in 2020 to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry, will launch a new exhibit this summer in the heart of Times Square. Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen will open to the public on August 5 and run for a limited engagement through September 26 at 234 West 42nd Street. All proceeds will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

HBO MAX Is Bringing Another Series To Film In Upstate New York

It's already been a huge year for TV and movie production in Upstate New York and now HBO MAX is bringing another series to the area. Several productions have already filmed, or are getting ready to film in the area like HBO's "The Gilded Age", Amy Schumer’s “Life & Beth” for Hulu, and Mindy Kaling’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” filmed around Vassar for HBO Max. “White House Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson, is also filming in the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley.
Owensboro, KY104.1 WIKY

Local Pianist to Play Carnegie Hall

A local musician will be making her way to perform in New York at Carnegie Hall. Diane Earl, an Owensboro pianist, teaches at Kentucky Wesleyan. The piece she’ll be playing at Carnegie Hall was composed by an Owensboro native. She’s looking to get 250 community members to join her on...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Charles Mingus: Mingus At Carnegie Hall (Deluxe Edition)

This 2-CD set takes the 1974 album Mingus At Carnegie Hall (Atlantic) and adds seventy minutes of previously unissued material recorded at the same concert. It is as worthwhile an addition to Charles Mingus' recorded legacy as 2020's previously unissued 2-CD set Charles Mingus @ Bremen 1964 & 1975 (Sunnyside). Why it has taken so long for either set to be released is anybody's guess. But at least we have them now.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
CelebritiesComicBook

William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"

