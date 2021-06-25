Cancel
Phillies: Vance Worley Attempting MLB Comeback with Mets

By Matt Rappa
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘Vanimal,’ former Phillies RHP Vance Worley, is back with the Mets. A former Philadelphia Phillies fan-favorite from the 2010-11 postseason window is attempting a Major League Baseball comeback. On Wednesday, the New York Mets purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Vance Worley from the independent Kane County Cougars. Worley...

