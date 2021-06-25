Phillies: Vance Worley Attempting MLB Comeback with Mets

The Mets opened up their series against the Braves on Tuesday with a come from behind victory, winning 4-3. Tylor Megill got the start, and overall was solid, allowing three runs in five innings. After Charlie Morton moved through the Mets’ lineup with ease in the first six innings, they awoke in the top of the seventh against Morton. After a Dominic Smith single and Kevin Pillar walk, James McCann came to the plate and hit a game tying three-run homer over the left centerfield wall. That was the end of Morton’s night, as A.J. Minter came on in relief. Jose Peraza then hit a one-out ground rule double off Minter, which set the stage for Francisco Lindor to drive home the eventual game winner with a RBI single. After being given the lead, the Mets bullpen of Trevor May, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Diaz was nearly perfect as they secured the Mets victory.