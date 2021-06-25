Phillies: Vance Worley Attempting MLB Comeback with Mets

After exiting early in his previous start, Marcus Stroman was not sharp in his return to the mound in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Phillies. He got lucky early when both Michael Conforto and Kevin Pillar made outstanding plays in the outfield for the first two outs of the game, but the defense failed him later on which lead to a couple of unearned runs. Even with the unearned runs Stroman was not at his best and had trouble putting the Philadelphia hitters away in his three innings of work.