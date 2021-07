There’s a pretty high chance that you’ve already enjoyed travelling across the USA with The Crew 2. After all, it’s been three years since the original launch and some 30 million players have taken in the franchise since the first game dropped in 2014. Now though, just as Season 3 of The Crew 2 rolls out, we find The Crew 2 Special Edition arriving at the starting grid – and this doesn’t just bring the base game, but adds in a smattering of new cars for good measure.