Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EXPLAINER: Why aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants

By MICHELLE LIU
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKC9D_0afEna2V00
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access more than $45 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.

Advocates for tenants say the distribution of the money has been slow and that more time is needed to distribute it and repay landlords. Without an extension, they feared a spike in evictions and lawsuits seeking to boot out tenants who are behind on their rents.

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.

Here’s the situation in South Carolina:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended most evictions and foreclosures last March, but that moratorium expired in May of last year. Since then, tenants trying to stay in their homes have had to rely upon the CDC moratorium.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Last year, the state’s housing authority ran a $25 million rental and mortgage assistance program with federal CARES Act money. As of mid-June, it had only disbursed $1.9 million to 400 people, though 5,000 people met the initial criteria. The agency says federal requirements have slowed the program down.

This year, South Carolina received $272 million in federal emergency rental assistance for 39 counties. The money can be used for up to 12 months of rent and utility payments dating back to March 2020; some applicants may also qualify for up to three months of future rent aid. Renters with demonstrated risk of homelessness or housing instability and household incomes of up to 80% of their county’s median income qualify.

As of mid-June, the state had distributed none of the money to the 6,000 tenants who applied, with just 39 applications approved by June 17.

Seven of the state’s largest county governments also received a total of $74 million in federal emergency rental assistance to distribute in their own programs.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

How South Carolina is handling eviction hearings varies across the state’s magistrate courts, which are organized on the county level. Some courts have adopted virtual hearings, while others have chosen not to or don’t have the technology needed to implement online proceedings, said Adam Protheroe, an attorney with SC Appleseed. Courts have also implemented the CDC moratorium differently, Protheroe added. Some are not allowing any eviction filings, while others are allowing initial filings or even approving cases to go forward until the last step of processing the eviction and removing the tenant.

HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

Though the state comprises mostly small and midsize cities and rural areas, affordable housing advocates say costs are growing faster than earnings for many renters and homeowners, and leisure and hospitality workers in places such as Charleston and Myrtle Beach are being priced out of living near where they work. The state’s housing authority reports that 24% of all renters in the state, or more than 140,000 households, spend more than half their income on rent or have no income at all.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

In Charleston County, one of the state’s most populous, housing attorneys aren’t expecting an “extraordinary wave” of evictions leading to homelessness as the moratorium expires, said Nicole Paluzzi of Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services. That’s because many smaller landlords have already ejected tenants with month-to-month leases who could no longer afford to pay. Still, Paluzzi said she does expect people to be removed from their homes as corporate landlords that may have had more flexibility during the moratorium begin filing eviction cases.

One indication of the scope of the problem is census data showing 100,337 state residents concerned that they could be evicted over the next two months.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
272K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Columbia#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Cdc#Sc Appleseed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. and U.N. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. The stunning request for U.S. military support recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent the Marines into Haiti, justifying the American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska GOP leaders endorse challenger to US Sen. Murkowski

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The leaders of Alaska’s Republican Party on Saturday endorsed a challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has been one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The Alaska Republican State Central Committee endorsed Kelly Tshibaka...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Yellen: Compete on economic strengths, not low tax rates

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that deterring the use of tax havens will let countries compete on economic fundamentals — instead of by offering ever-lower tax rates that deprive governments of money for infrastructure and education. Yellen spoke after finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies...
Nevada County, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Heat wave blankets US West as fires rage in several states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters struggled to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas. Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 Celsius) on Saturday, according to...

Comments / 4

Community Policy