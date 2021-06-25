Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

In a Michigan case, appeals court to revisit bump stock ban

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court said Friday it would rehear a dispute over a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, a device that allows semiautomatic firearms to fire rapidly.

The decision comes three months after a three-judge panel at the court said a federal judge in Kalamazoo, Michigan, should have blocked the ban.

Cases at federal appellate courts are heard by three-judge panels, but a losing side can ask the full court to reconsider a decision. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Ohio, agreed to a request from the U.S. Justice Department.

The ban came in response to a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles to attack outdoor concert spectators from his hotel room.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a regulation to outlaw the bump stocks. Critics insist only Congress can take that step.

There have been different opinions about the bump stock ban in federal courts across the country, which makes it a strong candidate for an eventual review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Decisions from the 6th Circuit set legal precedent in federal courts in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
272K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Kalamazoo, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Courts#Appellate Courts#Stocks#Appeals Court#Ap#Trump#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. and U.N. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. The stunning request for U.S. military support recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent the Marines into Haiti, justifying the American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Slovenia water law referendum seen as test for government

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting Sunday in a referendum on changes to the country’s water management law, in a test for the government of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Jansa’s government approved the amendments in March but ecologists have pushed through the referendum, saying the changes threaten the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy