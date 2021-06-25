Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

EXPLAINER: Mississippi’s efforts to help low-income tenants

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKC9D_0afEn9UF00
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access more than $45 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.

Advocates for tenants say the distribution of the money has been slow and that more time is needed to distribute it and repay landlords. Without an extension, they feared a spike in evictions and lawsuits seeking to boot out tenants who are behind on their rents.

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.

Here’s the situation in Mississippi:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves temporarily suspended evictions for two months at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. The CDC moratorium is the only current protection in place for renters.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Earlier this year, Mississippi received $200 million in federal emergency rental assistance. Approximately $186 million of that funding is flowing through the Mississippi Home Corporation’s Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program.

The money can go toward 15 months of rent and other expenses, such as utilities and home energy costs, including electricity, gas, water and sewer trash removal. The funding can’t be used to pay telephone, cable or internet bills, however.

To qualify, renters must make no more than 80% of their area’s median income.

Mississippi Home Corporation Executive Director Scott Spivey said the agency has received more than 15,000 applications for assistance.

Mississippi’s two most populous counties — Hinds County in the Jackson metro area and Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — also received $7 million each to distribute to renters in need.

Additionally, the state received $18 million in rental assistance from a pot of funds called the Emergency Solution Grants (ESG) program at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The state usually receives around $2 million in Emergency Solutions Grants a year. The money is targeted for rapid rehousing for people who are in danger of becoming homeless.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

Evictions in the Jackson metro area are being held remotely through the Justice Court System unless the judge requests individuals show up in person.

The CDC moratorium has meant that many eviction lawsuits have been stayed. However, not all courts and landlords refrained from filing evictions.

Jackson-area property owners filed evictions against 3,257 families from Sept. 4, 2020 — when the CDC’s moratorium went into place — to June 15, 2021, according to Hinds County Justice Court Clerk Patricia Woods. The landlords secured warrants of removal against nearly 500 renters.

Attorney Sam Buchanan, executive director of the Mississippi Center for Legal Services, said because the moratorium only prevented evictions due to nonpayment of rent, landlords continued to pursue evictions on other grounds.

“Whether or not they were initiated to circumvent the moratorium, I cannot say definitely, but that is what we will be suspicious of,” he said.

HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

Mississippi has some of the least expensive rents overall in the United States — and the poorest residents. The average cost for a two-bedroom apartment was $774 a month in 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. That’s compared to $1,922 a month in California. However, renters living in a two-bedroom apartment in Mississippi were estimated to make $14.89 an hour, on average, compared to $36.96 an hour in California, according to the coalition.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

It’s hard to say how much homelessness will increase in Mississippi. Buchanan, of the Mississippi Center for Legal Services, said he expects to see a surge. Spivey said his team has been trying to reach out to landlords to educate them on the available rental assistance and encourage them not to evict.

“We’re trying to tell them, it’s counterproductive for landlords to give up rent,” he said. “If they evict, they’re not entitled to the past rent that they were due. We’re not going to pay them if there’s nobody in the unit.”

One indication of the scope of the problem is census data showing 37,266 state residents concerned that they could be evicted over the next two months.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Homelessness#U S Census Bureau#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Republican#Cdc#Mississippians Program#The Justice Court System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
House Rentstate.tx.us

Texas Rent Relief Program Exceeds $500 Million in Assistance, 80,000+ Texans Provided with Rent and Utility Relief

AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 80,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with another $46 million committed to being paid. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas was well ahead of many states in ramping up its program and distributing funds.
EconomyMiami Herald

Trees: The critical infrastructure low-income neighborhoods lack

SEATTLE — As the Pacific Northwest sweltered through a record-breaking heat wave last week, many residents here in America’s least air-conditioned city sought relief under the shade of cedars and maples in city parks. But in some areas of Seattle, that shelter was hard to come by. “If you look...
House Rentoc-breeze.com

Governor Newsom signs rent relief program for low-income Tenants, Eviction Moratorium extension and additional legislation

Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through September 30, 2021 and clear rent debt for low-income Californians that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic. Under AB 832, California will significantly increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords under the state’s $5.2 billion rent relief program, making it the largest and most comprehensive COVID rental protection and rent relief program of any state in the nation.
House Rentwirx.com

State Survey Finds People Want Local Control Of Short Term Rentals

Voters in Michigan want to keep local control over short term rental properties. That’s one of the results of a statewide survey taken by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association about rental properties like Air BNB’s. The Associations’ John McNamara says respondents also oppose a house bill that would preempt local regulation of these rentals.
Homelessktoo.org

Federal eviction moratorium extended through July

The federal moratorium on evictions has been extended through the end of July. That means tenants will have until July 31, instead of June 30, to get their rent payments in order without getting ousted from their housing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced the eviction moratorium last...
PoliticsThe Daily World

Inslee details eviction ‘bridge’ to help landlords, tenants through September

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday offered more details on the state’s “bridge” transition from the current eviction moratorium, set to expire at the end of June. In remarks released ahead of Thursday’s briefing, Inslee said his proclamation will help ease Washington “from the eviction moratorium to the housing stability programs put in place by the Legislature.”
Virginia StateWSET

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections by the end of next month has raised concerns that thousands of Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires July 31. Expiring at the end of this month is...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.
House RentJacksonville Daily Progress

TDHCA providing utility assistance to renters and homeowners

Texans across the state still experiencing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can find relief for utility costs through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ (TDHCA) Texas Rent Relief or the Comprehensive Energy Assistance (CEAP) Program. Funding was made available by Congress for pandemic response assistance support TDHCA programming, and can be accessed by renters and homeowners that meet certain eligibility requirements.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bost Bill To Expand Affordable Housing Options For First Responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced bipartisan and bicameral legislation to improve access to affordable housing programs for volunteer firefighters and first responders. The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act would expand access to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Good Neighbor Next Door Sales Program in order to improve Continue Reading
Mississippi StatePosted by
Forbes

Mississippi Has The Lowest Covid-19 Vaccination Rate But The Highest Childhood Vaccination Rate: Here’s Why

Until just yesterday, Mississippi had been consistently clocking the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the United States (it just jumped from 50th to 49th, with Alabama taking its place at #50). As of July 7, 2o21, only 47.1% of adults in Mississippi had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with only 33.2% being fully vaccinated. This is in comparison to the national average of 48% of adults being fully vaccinated. Even in Madison County, Mississippi, which has the highest vaccination rate in the state, only 45% of adults are fully vaccinated. This is in stark comparison to New England states such as Vermont and Massachusetts, which have surpassed 60% fully vaccinated adults and over 70% having received at least one dose.
House Rentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carlisle offers help with getting help for overdue rents, utility payments

CARLISLE - Sometimes, you just need help to get help. That’s the thinking behind two upcoming open houses scheduled at Carlisle’s Borough Hall, where local officials are hoping to help individuals and households who have fallen behind on rent or utility payments over the past year connect with a ready stream of funds that intended to help them catch up.

Comments / 2

Community Policy