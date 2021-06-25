Follow-up on the new MLS player development league

Monday Major League Soccer announced a new player development league and said that 20 MLS teams would participate. They did not enumerate which. Assuming the 11 clubs who have player development teams in the two USL lower division leagues and the additional three who did so in 2020 account for 14 of the 20, who are the other six? Of course if Toronto FC II is excluded by virus-related border crossing restrictions, the question becomes who are the other seven?