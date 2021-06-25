Man dead after train hits SUV

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — A Mechanicsville man is dead after the SUV he was driving was hit Thursday by a passenger train, Virginia State Police said.

Police were called to Outpost Road in Lanexa in New Kent County for a crash involving a train on Thursday evening. A Chevrolet Suburban was partially across the train tracks controlled by a stop sign when the train hit it.

The driver, Kevin Pence, 45, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. Pence was taken to a hospital, where he died. A child, who was secured in a child seat in the back of the car, was also taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The train did not derail and no injuries were reported among the people on the train.