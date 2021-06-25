Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Man dead after train hits SUV

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — A Mechanicsville man is dead after the SUV he was driving was hit Thursday by a passenger train, Virginia State Police said.

Police were called to Outpost Road in Lanexa in New Kent County for a crash involving a train on Thursday evening. A Chevrolet Suburban was partially across the train tracks controlled by a stop sign when the train hit it.

The driver, Kevin Pence, 45, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. Pence was taken to a hospital, where he died. A child, who was secured in a child seat in the back of the car, was also taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The train did not derail and no injuries were reported among the people on the train.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
272K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Kent County, VA
Accidents
Mechanicsville, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Lanexa, VA
New Kent County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Mechanicsville, VA
Accidents
County
New Kent County, VA
Mechanicsville, VA
Traffic
New Kent County, VA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Virginia State Police#Train Tracks#Traffic Accident#Ap#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic prepare for launch

Richard Branson may soon have new bragging rights. The British entrepreneur is aiming to earn his astronaut wings Sunday, attempting to fly to space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. Though just a test flight, the expedition — Virgin Galactic’s first with a full crew — could be a major boost for the company, which is aiming to start commercial flights with paying customers in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.

Comments / 0

Community Policy