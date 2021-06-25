Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EXPLAINER: How NC is distributing $1.3B in rental aid

By BRYAN ANDERSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKC9D_0afEmoI200
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access more than $45 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.

Advocates for tenants say the distribution of the money has been slow and that more time is needed to distribute it and repay landlords. Without an extension, they feared a spike in evictions and lawsuits seeking to boot out tenants who are behind on their rents.

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.

Here’s the situation in North Carolina:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

North Carolina is one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings. The directive from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is set to expire on June 30. Cooper extended other COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month, but he has not yet announced whether he’ll extend the eviction moratorium.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

North Carolina’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program offers rent and utility assistance to low-income renters in 88 of the smallest counties in the state. Twelve larger counties are managing their own programs.

North Carolina has set aside roughly $1.3 billion to help tenants cover their housing and utility costs, with nearly $1 billion going to the HOPE program and $300 million to the 12 larger counties.

The state estimates it has awarded a total of about $171 million to 47,462 households that qualify for the HOPE program but does not have data on households served and money spent thus far from the 12 county programs.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

Eviction hearings are expected to be increasingly handled in person as more of the state reopens. Tenants’ rights advocates and realtors’ groups anticipate an uptick in hearings once the moratorium expires. North Carolinians can still be evicted now for reasons unrelated to nonpayment of rent, such as property destruction.

WHAT IS THE AFFORDABILITY IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

Demand greatly outpaces supply in many of North Carolina’s rental markets, stemming from a shortage in affordable housing. Cathy Robertson, chair of the property management division for the North Carolina Association of Realtors and vice president of a Winston-Salem-based property management company overseeing 800 housing units, said she sees somewhere between eight and 12 applicants for every one property T.E. Johnson & Sons posts online.

“We have the lowest inventory in history, and that’s a long history of our company,” Robertson said of the company that has served the Winston-Salem area since 1928.

U.S. Census data shows the median monthly gross residential rent in the state was $931 in 2019, up by 6% from 2015. Over that same five-year stretch, rent rose in urban areas by 12% in Wake County, 13% in Mecklenburg County and 14% in Durham County.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

It’s difficult to say how much homelessness is likely to increase, though there are some data points that suggest a substantial rise may soon be on the horizon.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, nearly 1 in 10 North Carolina tenants have no confidence they’ll be able to make next month’s rent. Survey data shows 30% of respondents believe it is either somewhat likely or very likely that they will be evicted from their home by early August.

Legal Aid of North Carolina, a nonprofit law firm that helps low-income renters facing the threat of eviction, has 12 workers who now take more than 2,000 calls a day, a four-fold increase in typical call volume before the pandemic. About 70% of the calls they receive are coming from tenants seeking help on housing matters. The organization expects legal assistance needs to only increase as the eviction moratorium deadline approaches and more people get sent to court for eviction hearings.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
272K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Lawsuits#Nc#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Democratic#North Carolinians#Winston Salem#T E Johnson Sons#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

‘Inherent barriers’ hindering federal aid for Idaho rental assistance

Even with extensions, one local housing organization says the national eviction moratorium and additional federal funding isn’t helping those struggling with housing costs in the Treasure Valley. The eviction moratorium that began in September 2020 was scheduled to expire at the end of March but received an extension to the...
House Rentcenterforhealthjournalism.org

How smart reporters are grappling with the story of rental assistance as cliff looms

As part of its “You Asked, We Answered” series, the Center for Health Journalism has been asking journalists what questions they have about reporting related to the pandemic. This week’s question: States are beginning to roll out billions of dollars in rental assistance from the December stimulus bill. Is the amount sufficient to meet the need? Are middle-income renters being left out?
House Rentledgertranscript.com

COVID eviction moratorium extended; rental aid available

A federal moratorium on evictions was set to expire at the end of June, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just announced plans to extend that ban through the end of July. Still, thousands of renters in New Hampshire are waiting to know if they’ll get any help...
Seattle, WAPLANetizen

Seattle Extends Eviction Moratorium, Struggles to Distribute Rental Assistance

Seattle's mayor has announced the extension of the city's eviction moratorium until September 30, reports Daniel Beekman in the Seattle Times. According to Mayor Jenny Durkan, the extension will "ensure [the city] can provide the cash rental assistance and housing support that is critical to stabilizing the community as we reopen." But rental assistance has had a hard time reaching those who need it most, and "Seattle and King County are still in the process of distributing tens of millions of dollars in payments to landlords on behalf of tenants who are behind on rent."
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California spent $13M in taxpayer money to guard empty homes amid homeless crisis: report

LOS ANGELES—The California Department of Transportation paid more than $13 million to have security at 120 vacant homes, Fox 11 reported exclusively. The report said Caltrans paid $9 million to the state’s highway patrol from November to April and another $4 million to a private security firm for five months. Caltrans told the station in a statement that the homes were purchased 60 years ago when the state wanted to connect the 710 freeway to the 210 in Pasadena.
Cleveland, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

How Cleveland Lowered Evictions and Late Rental Payments

CLEVELAND — East Side resident Dennis Eads ran into some trouble paying rent last year. Eads, a father of five, said he was thankful to have kept his job at a warehouse in the Cleveland area despite the pandemic. But, some of his children got sick, which meant he couldn’t go to work.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 12th Highest Income Limit For Affordable Housing In The U.S.

As the U.S. begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and work towards economic recovery, one of the major economic issues to watch in the months and years ahead is housing. The pandemic has in some ways increased economic inequality, and trends in housing show it. Many high earners are using favorable mortgage interest rates and record household savings during the pandemic to buy from unusually low inventories of homes, creating fierce competition among buyers and driving home prices higher. Meanwhile, low-income workers have relied on government stimulus, rent assistance programs, and eviction moratoriums for nearly a year and a half just to keep a roof over their heads—and many of those programs will likely run out in the next few months.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Rental relief drive helps hundreds apply for additional $53.5 million in aid

HOUSTON - Many families are still struggling to avoid eviction now that the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit has ended in Texas. Another $53.5 million in rental assistance in Houston and Harris County is now available. Advocates say many qualified people don't apply for aid because of illiteracy, lack of technology, or even anxiety.
House Rentncsha.org

States to Pay More Than $1 Billion in Rental Aid in July

WASHINGTON, DC — State programs expect to pay more than 200,000 renters more than $1 billion in assistance to cover back rent and utilities and avoid evictions and homelessness in July, according to projections by the National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA). NCSHA projects state programs will continue to...
House Rentsuperiorne.com

Public meeting to explain emergency COVID rental plan

The COVID-19 pandemic emergency rental and utility assistance program will be explained in a public meeting set for Brodstone Memorial Hospital’s north conference room from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. The meeting has been arranged by the Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. Those...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Ducey inks Arizona budget, $1.3B tax cut

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed legislation putting in place an immediate $1.3 billion tax cut, set to rise to $1.9 billion, that is designed largely to benefit the most wealthy. The move comes as Ducey inked his approval to the $12.8 billion spending plan just ahead of...
Public Healthbondbuyer.com

How far federal coronavirus aid goes for states

Federal American Rescue Plan funding represents a huge infusion of cash for states whose economies were lagging late last year, though for most states the money represents less than 10% of fiscal 2020 spending. Those numbers come courtesy of a Pew Charitable Trusts analysis released Monday. The $193.5 billion of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy