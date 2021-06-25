El Salvador’s Bitcoin Fee Problem (and Solutions)
There were two big pieces of news yesterday out of El Salvador, which – let’s all say it again – will become the first country in the world to treat bitcoin as legal tender. First, the South American country set a Sept. 7 date for the activation of its new currency. In the course of the announcement, President Nayib Bukele clarified that “the use of bitcoin will be optional,” which may reassure those concerned about any coercive elements of the law.www.coindesk.com