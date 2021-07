That’s right, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District now has the option of Tall Tots and Tater Tots classes!. Our Tater Tots class is for ages 3 to 4, and Tall Tots class is for ages 4 to 5 (must be 5 before March 2). With our integrated curriculum, themes and field trips, whether it is their first year in preschool or if they are preparing for kindergarten, we have a class perfectly fit for them. Classes can be doubled for Tater Tots to make full days. Through fun filled activities, the Tehachapi Tots program seeks to enhance your child’s social, physical, emotional and intellectual development. You must sign up at TVRPD District Office, 490 West D Street, Tehachapi.