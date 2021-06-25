Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volusia County, FL

Helping people rise: Biz Buzz Q+A with Dr. Nina Foster

By Observer Staff
ormondbeachobserver.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did you arrive in Volusia County? What brought you here? I have lived here on and off since high school actually. I went to Seabreeze my sophomore year, and dropped out my junior year and through a special program was able to matriculate in college at what was then still Daytona Beach Community College. I went to chiropractic school at Palmer in Port Orange, graduating in 2016, and after my residency program at a top hospital in Los Angeles studying diagnostic musculoskeletal imaging for three years and working as an associate professor, and working for a few other clinics, I made the choice to move back to Ormond-by-the-Sea.

www.ormondbeachobserver.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Business
City
Ormond-by-the-sea, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
City
Ormond Beach, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Business
County
Volusia County, FL
Port Orange, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmer#Llc Contact#Medicare Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
Instagram
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon final for 20th Grand Slam victory, ties Nadal and Federer

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has bested Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, tying the men's all-time record for most Grand Slams won. Djokovic, 34, won the match against Italy's Berrettini, 25, to clinch his 20th Grand Slam singles title. The win ties him with fellow tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who also won 20 Grand Slam singles titles.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci: Too soon to say if Americans may need vaccine booster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that Americans will need a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months, but it is too soon for the government to recommend another shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy