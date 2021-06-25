Helping people rise: Biz Buzz Q+A with Dr. Nina Foster

When did you arrive in Volusia County? What brought you here? I have lived here on and off since high school actually. I went to Seabreeze my sophomore year, and dropped out my junior year and through a special program was able to matriculate in college at what was then still Daytona Beach Community College. I went to chiropractic school at Palmer in Port Orange, graduating in 2016, and after my residency program at a top hospital in Los Angeles studying diagnostic musculoskeletal imaging for three years and working as an associate professor, and working for a few other clinics, I made the choice to move back to Ormond-by-the-Sea.