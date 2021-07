Both drivers were cited after an early Wednesday morning accident in south Salina. Vanessa Franco, 34, of Salina, was southbound on Norton Street in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze when she failed to yield and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was eastbound on Albert Avenue, causing it to roll onto its passenger side, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The driver of the SUV was a 15-year-old boy.