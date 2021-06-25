Distressed properties concentrated in predominantly Black suburbs linger unsold for years, University of Chicago report shows
To promote economic development, Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa says that an initiative to rid the city of blighted residential properties is key. Building new, affordable starter homes would go a long way toward that goal, and a potential source of properties, either existing abandoned homes or vacant lots, could come from Cook County’s vast number of tax-delinquent properties.www.chicagotribune.com