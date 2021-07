Lincoln Elementary School fourth-grader Drew Beeb recently celebrated his drawing that graces the school’s “Fill the Bucket” t-shirts. Because it was difficult to try to do Parents as Reading Partners (PARP) this year, the Lincoln Reading Team came up with a shorter one week theme based on the children’s book, Have You Filled the Bucket Today?: A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids. The book became the inspiration for a week of fun activities centered around being kind and filling others’ buckets. The t-shirt contest was one of the culminating activities of the week. Winners were selected from each grade level and one winner, Drew, was the grand prizewinner.