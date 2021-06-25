Cancel
Wind Surge rallies to get third consecutive win

MIDLAND, Texas – The Wind Surge used two four-run innings to mount a comeback and defeat the Midland RockHounds 8-4 in game three of the series Thursday. The Surge struggled early as they found themselves in a 4-0 hole after four innings completed. However, the Surge wiped away the deficit with four runs on five hits in the top of the fifth inning. Peter Mooney opened the scoring with a single up the middle that allowed Yeltsin Encarnacion to score from second for the first run of the night for Wichita. Aaron Whitefield grounded to the shortstop with the bases loaded but beat out a potential double-play at first to keep the inning alive and score David Bañuelos. Jermaine Palacios kept the line moving with another RBI single to right field for Wichita in the inning, scoring Mooney. In the next at-bat, BJ Boyd tied the game by hustling down the first base line to beat out a throw to first and drive in the fourth run of the inning.

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

