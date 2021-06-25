GreedFall Gold Edition and New Expansion Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X Next Week
GreedFall: Gold Edition is releasing alongside the new De Vespe Conspiracy expansion pack for PS5 on June 30, 2021. The next-gen updated version of the game will feature enhanced visuals in native 4K, as well as faster loading times and improved performance. The Gold Edition will include the new expansion pack for free, and owners of the base game will also be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.www.playstationlifestyle.net