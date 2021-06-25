Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GreedFall Gold Edition and New Expansion Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X Next Week

PlayStation LifeStyle
 16 days ago

GreedFall: Gold Edition is releasing alongside the new De Vespe Conspiracy expansion pack for PS5 on June 30, 2021. The next-gen updated version of the game will feature enhanced visuals in native 4K, as well as faster loading times and improved performance. The Gold Edition will include the new expansion pack for free, and owners of the base game will also be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.

www.playstationlifestyle.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Expansion Pack#Greedfall Gold Edition#The Gold Edition#De Vespe Conspiracy#Uhd#Ps Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Gets Major Visual Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Activision has just released a pretty sizable visual upgrade for Call of Duty: Warzone that should be pleasing to many who play the battle royale shooter on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. Specifically, this upgrade improves the textures found within the game, meaning that most of what you come across should look far better than normal. And while this upgrade is available to download for all iterations of Warzone, only those on next-gen hardware will really look to take advantage of it.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

How to Download the ‘Doom Eternal’ Update for PS5 and Xbox Series X

How to Download the ‘Doom Eternal’ Update for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for Doom Eternal will be available starting tomorrow (June 29), allowing the popular first-person shooter to be optimized for next-generation systems. The update will be free for everyone who already...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Xbox Boss Addresses Series X/S Shortage & Limited Edition Consoles

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has addressed the ongoing shortage of Xbox Series X/S consoles as well as whether there will be any limited edition consoles soon. The Xbox Series X/S came out at the end of last year and the demand for the consoles has been huge. Even over 6 months later, they are out of stock almost everywhere.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for GreedFall - Gold Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 30 Jun 2021. GreedFall’s Gold Edition is the most complete way to experience the critically-acclaimed RPG, including the base game and The de Vespe Conspiracy story expansion. Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

DOOM Eternal PS5 and Xbox Series X versions now live with this new content

Today is a big day for DOOM Eternal fans because the game is getting its big next-gen upgrade today. The upgrade is going live on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, bringing graphics upgrades in the form of new fidelity modes. On top of that, we’re also seeing ray tracing coming to the PC version, along with an update that’s bringing new content to the game on all platforms.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is Now Out on Xbox Series X|S

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition has arrived on Xbox Series X|S in a digital launch, and it has a charming new trailer to mark the occasion. In this game, players take on the role of an ordinary fox whose destiny becomes tied to The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. What follows is a quiet journey of companionship, discovery, and running around through the snow. Throughout the game, you’ll scamper around through the frozen ruins of a lost ancient civilization, solve puzzles, and piece together the story of your new friend, all without a single line of dialogue or narration. Now that’s an interesting premise.
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

Take a look at the new trailer for RPG game DLC, GreedFall Gold Edition

There are many RPGs (role playing game) on the market today, including the newest addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. While games like this bring excitement, there is a totally different and dedicated fan base for games that take RPG to the next level, GreedFall being an excellent example.
Video GamesKotaku

The Transition To PS5 And Xbox Series X/S, Six Months Later

Last November, following years of speculation and hype, Microsoft released its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Two days later, Sony followed up with a next-gen console of its own, the irresistibly memeable PlayStation 5. Both machines promised cutting-edge graphics and top-flight performance (and awesome games). But over the past six months, it’s clear the story around them is less about technical benchmarks and more about how each has handled the leap between console generations.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Adds New Iki Island Story Expansion, Coming to PS4 and PS5 Next Month

After rumors recently began flying around about both Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and a new expansion to the game, both were confirmed today in an announcement from Sony and Sucker Punch that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will release for PS4 and PS5 on August 20, 2021. It will include a brand new Iki Island story expansion that takes place on an island adjacent to Tsushima.

Comments / 0

Community Policy