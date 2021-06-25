GreedFall Gold Edition and New Expansion Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X Next Week

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition has arrived on Xbox Series X|S in a digital launch, and it has a charming new trailer to mark the occasion. In this game, players take on the role of an ordinary fox whose destiny becomes tied to The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. What follows is a quiet journey of companionship, discovery, and running around through the snow. Throughout the game, you’ll scamper around through the frozen ruins of a lost ancient civilization, solve puzzles, and piece together the story of your new friend, all without a single line of dialogue or narration. Now that’s an interesting premise.