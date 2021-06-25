Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Mister Car Wash rises 26% in NYSE debut, valued at $5.6 billion

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

(Reuters) - Mister Car Wash Inc was valued at $5.6 billion in its New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday after shares of the Tucson, Arizona-based company opened 26% above their offer price.

The company’s stock opened at $18.9 per share, up from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $15 per share.

The company, controlled by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP, sold 37.5 million common shares along with some existing investors.

The IPO was priced at the low end of a previously announced range for a total of $562.5 million.

Mister Car Wash, which operates 344 car washes across 21 states, reported net revenue of $595 million for the 12 months ended March 31, its IPO prospectus showed.

Founded in 1996 and led by John Lai, the company terms itself as the largest car wash brand in the United States.

Mister Car Wash said its monthly subscription program, called Unlimited Wash Club, grew by about 247,000 members in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s comparable store sales, however, decreased last year between March and May after a temporary suspension of operations at more than 300 of its locations due to the COVID-19 response measures.

Leonard Green & Partners will own about 79% of Mister Car Wash’s common stock after completion of the offering.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters for the share sale.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Tucson, AZ
Cars
Tucson, AZ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Mister#Car Wash Inc#New York Stock Exchange#Ipo#Unlimited Wash Club#Bofa Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Cars
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France pushes for 25% target for taxing multinationals' super-profits

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - Countries should be able to tax a quarter of big multinationals' profits no matter where they are earned, France proposed on Saturday at a G20 finance ministers meeting focused on overhauling the rules for cross-border corporate taxation. Key details remain to be hammered out after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy