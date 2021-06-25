Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

These Time-lapses Showcase Earth's Full Beauty!

KING-5
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet an astronaut's view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the incredible timelapses of Earth from the International Space Station.

www.king5.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Gerst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Time#European Space Agency#Planet#Auroras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Strange X-ray auroras on Jupiter are no longer a mystery

Science Newsroom, Jul 9 (EFE) .- Jupiter has auroras caused by X-rays. For four decades, astronomers have wondered how they were generated, until they have been able to fully observe their mechanism for the first time, which could take place in many other parts of the universe. Every few minutes,...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists finally solve mystery of Jupiter’s spectacular X-ray auroras

Scientists have solved the decades-long mystery over how Jupiter produces regular-as-clockwork auroras of X-ray light.The X-rays are part of the gigantic planet’s bursts of visible and invisible light triggered by charged ion particles interacting with its atmosphere.A similar phenomenon occurs on Earth, which creates the aurora borealis – also known as the Northern Lights – that is seen during the colder months in the northernmost countries.But Jupiter’s auroras are much more powerful than Earth’s in that they release hundreds of gigawatts of energy. This energy from Jupiter’s north and south poles is so intense that it would be enough to...
Astronomyrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mystery of Jupiter's northern lights solved after 40 years, scientists say

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are Earth's greatest light show, dazzling those lucky enough to see them in the northernmost reaches of our planet. It's a phenomenon shared by other planets in our solar system, including the largest, Jupiter, which is bathed in spectacular color at its poles. Characterized...
EntertainmentNewnan Times-Herald

Time Lapse

The back road was wide open, the Temptations were singing “Get Ready” on the radio and I was thinking that things don’t get much better on a West Georgia summer day. Then my cell phone shrieked. I pulled over to answer the call and parked next to a pasture occupied...
Aerospace & DefenseKLEWTV

NASA's new mission: Repairing the Hubble space telescope

NASA's Hubble space telescopes 30-yearlong observation mission may be over, unless NASA can fix a new problem aboard the orbiting telescope. NASA says Hubble’s payload computer went offline back on June 13, since then, NASA has been troubleshooting to find out what’s wrong. So far, attempts to bring it back online have not been successful.
Aerospace & DefenseRedorbit.com

SpaceX Launches Earth Observation Satellite for Royal Thai Air Force

The Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF’s) second Earth-observation satellite, Napa-2, was one of 88 satellites launched on SpaceX’s Transporter-2 mission on June 30. The Transporter missions are SpaceX’s dedicated rideshare missions designed to send up more small satellites at the same time than would be possible if a small satellite “piggybacked” as a secondary payload to a larger primary payload.
Astronomycreators.com

New Moon Grace

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some people need to be constantly entertained or they will leave. Let them. You don't need the extra work of dancing for an unappreciative audience. Seek only relationships of mutual investment. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The pot of gold is within your realm. To find this...
AstronomySpaceRef

SOFIA Observes Rare Accretion Flare on Massive Protostar

Infrared data obtained by SOFIA was crucial for studying an outburst from a massive protostar in the iconic Cat's Paw Nebula that is now glowing at 50,000 times the luminosity of the Sun. Even though the birth of stars is hidden from the view of even the most powerful optical...
AstronomySpace.com

Star cluster overrun with black holes may dissolve into space, study finds

A cluster composed of thousands of stars may dissolve to become a mob of dozens of black holes in a billion years, a new study finds. This dark fate may arise from the actions of a few black holes that may currently lie within that cluster of stars, and the finding may shed light on the future of dozens of similar clusters in the Milky Way, researchers say.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Image: Lunar hardware delivered to NASA Goddard

A new instrument that will fly to the moon has been delivered to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), led by Principal Investigator Dr. Barbara Cohen at NASA Goddard, was built and tested in collaboration with the European Space Agency, The Open University and RAL Space in the United Kingdom, and delivered to NASA Goddard in late June.
AstronomyPhys.org

Astronomers map interstellar dust grains in Milky Way

Between the stars in our Milky Way, vast amounts of tiny dust grains are floating aimlessly around. They form the building blocks of new stars and planets. But we still don't know what elements exactly are available to form planets like Earth. A research team at SRON led by Elisa Costantini has now matched observations from X-ray telescopes with data from synchrotron facilities to create a map of interstellar grains in the Milky Way.
Astronomyastrobites.org

That’s no planet! It’s one to five moons.

First Author’s Institution: Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Taipei, Taiwan. Status: Accepted for publication in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. On Earth, we only have one moon. However, most solar system planets have many more. From Mars’ 2 to Saturn’s 82 (known) moons, all planets exterior...
AstronomyNew Scientist

Mysterious X-ray flares on Jupiter come from magnetic field vibrations

Jupiter regularly blasts out powerful flares of X-rays as part of its auroras, but how it does so has been a mystery since these bursts were discovered. Now, researchers have finally figured out how they are generated. “What we’ve found wasn’t any of the ideas that people had proposed in...
Astronomyseti.org

Searching for Life on Earth and in Our Galaxy

Everything we study about our planet, our solar system, and even exoplanets seems to come back to one big question: Are we alone? It’s a huge question, really. Perseverance is looking for evidence that Mars had life. Phosphine was in the news last year because it could have been a biological marker for Venus. Europa Clipper is in the works, with teams meeting this week to discuss the instruments and science objectives, one of which is to look for molecular signs of life in the geysers. And Kepler, wonderful Kepler, its mission was not to hunt for exoplanets. No, its mission was to find Earth-like planets in the habitable zones of their stars.
AstronomySpace.com

Venus: The hot, hellish & volcanic planet

Venus, the second planet from the sun, is named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty and is the only planet named after a female. Venus may have been named after the most beautiful deity of the pantheon because it shone the brightest among the five planets known to ancient astronomers.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

SpaceX is becoming the iPhone of low-Earth orbit

SpaceX’s Starlink constellation is getting bigger — and it’s changing the shape of low-Earth orbit. The firm is currently building out Starlink, designed to offer high-speed and low latency internet almost anywhere in the world. SpaceX has applied for permission to launch up to 42,000 satellites, far outnumbering the total number of satellites in Earth’s orbit. (As of January 1, there are 3,372 orbiting the Earth, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists).

Comments / 0

Community Policy