Eight-time champion Roger Federer faces in-form Briton Cameron Norrie in the third round. Federer 1-1 Norrie* (*denotes next server) Federer opens up with an ace. If he gets his first serve going then it will be tough for Norrie - so much of his brilliance stems from getting that first serve in and dominating from there. It's a great barometer of where the Swiss' game is. Going on that game it's OK - the eight-times champion comfortably holds to 15.