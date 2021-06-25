This Wisconsin NASCAR legend moved his trailer home cross-country, raced on a shoestring and did business with a payphone

When Dave Marcis moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina to make a living in NASCAR, he left nothing behind. Not even his place of residence. The Wausau native and his wife, Helen, lived in a trailer court in West Salem. He was a mechanic for a Chevrolet dealership in Bangor and grateful to owner Larry Wehrs for being flexible with his hours in summer as he chased the central Wisconsin stock car circuit six days a week and twice on Sundays. She taught at Logan High School in La Crosse.