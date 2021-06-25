Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kaden Saunders 'confident' as Penn State hosts friend, four-star WR Darrius Clemons

By Tyler Donohue
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Kaden Saunders became the first member of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class last summer, he has awaited an opportunity like the one presented this weekend. One of 11 commits expected on campus through Sunday, the scintillating receiver prospect plans to capitalize on time spent with several Nittany Lions targets — also in town for official visits — and once again prove his value as a peer recruiter.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#22 Yards#Nittany Lions#American Football#Wr#Penn State#Ducks#Auburn#Southern Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
Publisher
247Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Nick Bosa’s Model Girlfriend Dated a Star MLB Player Before Him

Nick Bosa is a young football star with talent, money and fame. It should come as no surprise, then, that in today’s age of social media influence, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end has found himself an online cheerleader who is a TikTok influencer and Instagram model. Her name is...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football close to locking down four-star DL

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) following the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports. The Ohio State football team is about to land another...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
247Sports

Four-Star WR Mekhi Fox breaks down commitment to UCLA

Pasadena (Calif.) wide out Mekhi Fox took a visit to UCLA earlier this weekend announced his commitment to the Bruins moments ago. UCLA has been a leader for Fox for some time now but he told us earlier in the week he wanted to take his time with his decision before pulling the trigger. Earlier today, Fox decided he had waited long enough and committed to UCLA.
College SportsState College

Penn State Men’s Hockey: Nittany Lions to Host Maine

Penn State men’s hockey will host the University of Maine at Pegula Ice Arena this fall on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Penn State has yet to announce the home series but Maine released its complete out of conference schedule earlier on Tuesday. Penn State is expected to announce out of conference opponents soon, although the Big Ten schedule is slated to be released later in the summer.
Penn, PAOnward State

Penn State Hoops To Host Miami In ACC/Big Ten Challenge December 1

Penn State men’s basketball will host Miami in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, December 1, the program announced on Monday. Specific broadcast information is still to be determined, but the game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. The upcoming matchup was initially reported by CBS...
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State football earns commitment from 2022 3-star offensive lineman

The Lackawanna College pipeline for Penn State grew stronger on Friday. Three-star offensive tackle JB Nelson announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions via Twitter. The Pittsburgh native has spent one season with the Falcons thus far and is the newest member of James Franklin's 2022 recruiting class. MORE...
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State offers 2023 3-star Texas WR Ashton Cozart

Michigan State is the latest power program to extend a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart of the 2023 class. Cozart — who is from Flower Mound, Texas — announced the scholarship from Michigan State on Friday. Cozart now holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami (FL), Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, Arizona State and a few other power five programs.
Footballchatsports.com

Four Downs : Penn State? Toronto? Really?

Consider me a fan who was excited about the news of a new stadium being planned for the Buffalo Bills. While I am in favor of a dome being built downtown, a new state-of-the-art stadium is long overdue—even if it sounds like it will be in Orchard Park. The piece of the story that was most perplexing to me, was that the Bills may have to play in Toronto or at Penn State for two seasons, after the team’s lease comes up in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy