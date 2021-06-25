Kaden Saunders 'confident' as Penn State hosts friend, four-star WR Darrius Clemons
Since Kaden Saunders became the first member of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class last summer, he has awaited an opportunity like the one presented this weekend. One of 11 commits expected on campus through Sunday, the scintillating receiver prospect plans to capitalize on time spent with several Nittany Lions targets — also in town for official visits — and once again prove his value as a peer recruiter.247sports.com