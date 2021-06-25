Flood Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville and Arlington. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.