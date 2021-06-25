Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Overland Park, KS

KS Gov. Kelly, state lawmakers approve adding express toll lane to US 69

By David Medina
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdrLj_0afEk1FO00

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and state lawmakers in Topeka have given final approval to add an express toll lane to U.S. 69 Highway , a spokesperson for Kelly's office confirmed to 41 Action News.

On Monday, Overland Park council members voted 10-2 to approve the expansion after hours of discussion.

The Kansas Department of Transportation estimates that close to 80,000 drivers travel between the West 103rd and West 197th streets every day.

It is all a part of efforts to reduce heavy traffic on the highway.

KDOT and the city both agree that the express lane is a cheaper alternative to adding a new lane.

A survey released in June found the majority of respondents said they would use an express toll lane.

However, on Monday residents from Overland Park expressed concerns about the toll lane.

Work to add the express toll lane should begin at some point next year.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
Overland Park, KS
Traffic
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Traffic
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Gov#Lawmakers#Action News#Overland Park Council#Kdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy