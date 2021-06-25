Las Vegas company leaves mark with Zero Trace

A Las Vegas company was dealing in hair care and beauty products. But the pandemic changed how they see their industry. Now the company is changing what they do, hoping to establish a new trend that is Nevada Built.

Filling hand sanitizer bottles is not what The Source International was built to do.

President Brent Golden's bread and butter had been distributing hair care and beauty products. Until he got a call from Gov. Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 task force, asking the company to switch gears to help battle the pandemic.

"We got bottles, we got labeling, we got packaging, we got product and we delivered to first responders in eight days," said Golden.

Then from seeing all of these bottles of hand sanitizer, Golden had an epiphany.

"Something that triggered with us during this pandemic was seeing all the plastic bottles for hand sanitizer, all the face masks, all the rubber gloves that we're just disposing of and throwing in the environment. The world wasn't prepared for this onslaught of disposable goods. So it really put a spark in us to say we've got to find some type of alternative packaging," said Golden.

What he developed was biodegradable packing for the health and beauty industry.

"We've found a paper packaging that's made from recycled paper. You can either recycle it. If it doesn't get recycled, it will biodegrade," said Golden.

So far The Source International has made packaging for deodorant and hair creams, with their new line that's called Zero Trace.

"We don't want to leave anything behind. So our product is designed to dissolve, to degrade in a landfill," said Golden.

Brent is also working on a prototype container for shampoos and conditioners that will be Nevada Built.

"That really is the biggest challenge. Having a packaging that will hold liquid and not dissolve on your shelf, but yet dissolve in an anaerobic environment such as a landfill," said Golden.

The company is hoping to launch the first of their Zero Trace products in the Fall.