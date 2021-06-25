The X-Files Creator Chris Carter Says He's More Scully Than Mulder About Forthcoming Government UFO Report
The truth about UFOs may be out there, but the man who created The X-Files isn’t hopeful that a buzzy new report will get us any closer to finding it. In an opinion piece he penned for The New York Times Friday, X-Files executive producer Chris Carter notes that the United States government’s recent study on unidentified aerial phenomena — an unclassified version of which is expected to be released to Congress today — reportedly does not contain conclusive findings of unidentified flying objects or their origins.tvline.com