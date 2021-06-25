The X-Files Creator Chris Carter Says He's More Scully Than Mulder About Forthcoming Government UFO Report

Manifest season 3 spoilers follow. Like seasons one and two before it, the latest chapter of NBC's Manifest wrapped up in dramatic fashion, leaving its fans hungry for more. Cal disappeared into thin air after touching the tailfin, while Jared discovered that Saanvi had been involved in the death of Sarah's mother, The Major. We learned that Angelina was the one who had stabbed Grace to death, while Eagan and Randall were arrested and taken away. And that really was just the half of it, with plenty more scope for future episodes.