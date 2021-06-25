Cancel
The X-Files Creator Chris Carter Says He's More Scully Than Mulder About Forthcoming Government UFO Report

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
 15 days ago
The truth about UFOs may be out there, but the man who created The X-Files isn’t hopeful that a buzzy new report will get us any closer to finding it. In an opinion piece he penned for The New York Times Friday, X-Files executive producer Chris Carter notes that the United States government’s recent study on unidentified aerial phenomena — an unclassified version of which is expected to be released to Congress today — reportedly does not contain conclusive findings of unidentified flying objects or their origins.

tvline.com
