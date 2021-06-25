Cancel
Words of Wisdom: Beauty Execs on heir Favorite College Courses

By Jenny B. Fine
WWD
WWD
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“My favorite class didn’t start well as the professor literally asked me three times if I was in the right place. It was Chemical Engineering 301. I guess he didn’t expect women to be there since there were only two of us in the class. It ended fabulously though: I aced the final when very few of my classmates did, and he apologized for underestimating me. I think he likely never did that to another female student again.” — Alex Keith, CEO, P&G Beauty.

wwd.com
