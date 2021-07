Cooking meat has been a form of reinvention, a rebuke of vegetarianism, and way to rebel against the “Queen of Greens” label that has dogged her for so long. The chef, writer, and cookbook author Deborah Madison doesn’t have a personal prohibition against eating meat. She’s simply never felt the need to prepare it herself. Maybe that’s not so surprising: The author of 13 celebrated vegetarian cookbooks, including the modern classic Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone, she’s known for recipes that let vegetables take center stage. During the pandemic, though, Madison started cooking significant amounts of meat at home for the first time. It began as a way to delight her husband, a cancer survivor and long-time vegetarian whose sudden, fierce desire for animal protein came as a surprise. It ended up being something more profound—a method of coping with her recent decision to quit writing cookbooks, and a rejection of the rigid diets that she feels blunt the gustatory and cultural potency of food.