Re: Wells Fargo Funds Trust (the “Trust”) Post-Effective Amendment No. 724 to Registration Statement. Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), the Trust hereby certifies that (i) for each fund listed in Exhibit A, the form of prospectuses and Statement of Additional Information that the Trust would have filed under Rule 497(c) under the Act would not have differed from the prospectuses and Statement of Additional Information contained in the Trust’s recent post-effective amendment (Post-Effective Amendment No. 724 to Registration Statement No. 333-74295/811-09253) (the “Amendment”); and (ii) the text of the Amendment was filed electronically via EDGAR on June 24, 2021.