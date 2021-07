The Supreme Court recently upheld the Affordable Care Act, under which HIV and AIDS are considered preexisting conditions, by a vote of 7 to 2. For people living with HIV, not having the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would have limited their access to doctors and medications. There is no cure for HIV, so without the ACA, the disease would grow much more rapidly, stated Perry N. Halkitis, PhD, MS, MPH, dean, professor, and the director of the Center for Health, Identity Behavior & Prevention Studies at the Rutgers School of Public Health.