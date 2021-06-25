Cancel
Food & Drinks

This Jewish deli struggled to stay afloat for years. The pandemic made business boom.

By Heather Mojer +
The Counter
 15 days ago
The bagels stay, the chairs and tables go, and holiday catering survives. Co-owner Heather Mojer opened Mamaleh’s, a popular Jewish deli in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2016, shut it down when the pandemic hit, and sacrificed table service to be able to re-open. Even as vaccinations ramp up, and the worst of the pandemic appears tantalizingly within reach, Mojer says that Mamaleh’s will remain a counter service-only operation. That comes with a downside: The deli will no longer be the gathering space for families it used to be. But it also brings Mojer and her co-owners some much-needed economic relief. What began as a public health precaution turned a money-losing operation into a solvent business.

The Counter

ABOUT

The Counter is a nonprofit, independent, nonpartisan newsroom investigating the forces shaping how and what America eats.

 https://thecounter.org/
