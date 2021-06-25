Cancel
Why Jared Padalecki Is Upset About The Supernatural Prequel Series

By Amanda Lynne
The List
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Supernatural" fans were devastated when the series ended its 15-year run in November 2020. However, they may not have to wait long to be sucked right back into the world of the Winchester family. According to E! News, actor Jensen Ackles, who played the role of Dean Winchester on the series, along with his wife, former "One Tree Hill" star Daneel Ackles, have a prequel series in the works. The show is set to focus on Dean and Sam's parents, Mary and John Winchester.

The List

