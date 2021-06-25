Sanford Pentagon to host Iowa v. Utah State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –The Iowa Hawkeyes will return to the Sanford Pentagon to take on the Utah State Aggies on December 18. Iowa will play at the Pentagon for the third time and second straight season after taking on then-No. 1 Gonzaga last year. Utah State played three games on Heritage Court in 2020 during the inaugural Crossover Classic. The Pentagon has hosted 54 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games since opening in 2013.