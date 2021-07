A federal judge in Georgia declined to strike down portions of the state’s controversial voter law ahead of run-off elections slated for next week. The decision from U.S. District Judge Jean-Paul “J.P.” Boulee, a Trump appointee, did not weigh in on some of the most controversial aspects of the law, nor did it strike down a portion of the statute that changes the deadline for requesting absentee ballots. It also did not a provision on election observation.