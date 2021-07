There is a risk of a big outbreak in coronavirus cases from England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley, a cabinet minister has conceded.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government could not “guarantee” that Wednesday’s night’s big match would not lead to a spike in transmission.Asked on LBC if he was worried about the possibility of a “super spreader” event, Mr Kwarteng said: “Yes, there’s always concern.”The cabinet minister added: “I think we can manage this risk, but to say there is no risk, if you have thousands of people in one place ... there’s always risk in life.“I think...