2% of mRNA vaccine recipients experience skin reaction, Mass General finds

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkin reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are rare and unlikely to recur when receiving the second dose, according to a study published June 23 in JAMA Dermatology. A team of researchers led by allergists at Boston-based Mass General Brigham studied 49,197 of the health system's...

