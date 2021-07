NEW YORK -- Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish stayed cool. She drew on her land-based survival skills. 'œI was as frightened around them as I am around like a pack of pit bull dogs,' she said in an interview. 'œI feel like animals pick up on your energy. If you're in there being scared, they're like, '˜Well, what you got? Why are you scared?' It's like being in the 'hood.'