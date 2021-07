With three straight victories and four in the last five races, Max Verstappen is a heavy favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the F1 British GP on July 18 on the Silverstone Circuit. This week, Verstappen is listed with minus odds of -140. Ahead of the Styrian GP in Austria, he was given odds of +100 – or even money – but after dominating both races at the Red Bull Ring, the only way to have a profitable wager is to get someone to take the opposite bet and fade the Red Bull driver.