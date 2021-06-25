Natick's choice for town administrator decides not to take the job
NATICK — The Select Board's choice for town administrator has withdrawn his candidacy, putting Natick officials back to square one in filling the post. Adam Chapdelaine, who was offered the job earlier this month, has instead decided to remain in his current role as Arlington town manager. In a letter dated Thursday to Arlington residents, Chapdelaine revealed he withdrew from the hiring process in Natick because it "may not be the fit it appeared to be."