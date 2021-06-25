Cancel
How Joan Collins Helped Inspire Wolfgang Puck's Signature Smoked Salmon Pizza

By Joe Nasta
Wolfgang Puck is the celebrity chef behind the landmark Los Angeles restaurant Spago and the renowned catering company that feeds all our favorite celebrities year after year at the Oscars Governors Ball (via Wolfgang Puck Catering). Joan Collins is the Hollywood star best known for her role on the TV show "Dynasty." Rumor has it that Joan Collins and Wolfgang Puck fatefully crossed paths to inspire what would become Spago's signature dish: the Smoked Salmon Pizza.

