And now, something else to worry about: Swarms of grasshoppers

Sometimes I hear people frustrated by things they have little or no control over. Of course, weather comes to mind immediately because we may be frustrated by the weather, but we cannot control it. For me, something that leaves me scratching my head is when I hear someone in the older generation concerned that farms keep getting bigger and bigger. They also mention there aren’t any new young farmers getting into the profession of production agriculture. At that point I divide that older generation into two groups, one with a farming heir and one without a farming heir.