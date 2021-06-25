The Amount Of Beef Required In Salisbury Steak By The USDA Might Surprise You
If you were lucky enough, you may have first been exposed to Salisbury steak by one of the most convenient, affordable, yet satisfyingly tasty food inventions the world has ever seen — the TV dinner. (Okay, we may be a little biased from cherished childhood memories, but stay with us here.) One of the most popular frozen dinners out there, as any ready-made meal connoisseur knows, is the Banquet Classic Salisbury Steak. Served alongside a few spoonfuls of corn, a sweet apple cinnamon apple dessert, and mashed potatoes that can be skillfully cooked to perfection in the hands of an experienced microwave user, the Salisbury steak comes complete with added char marks and a pool of delicious gravy.www.mashed.com