UK antitrust watchdog opens probe against Google and Amazon over fake reviews

By Babu Mohan
Android Central
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK's competition regulator has initiated a probe against Google and Amazon. The probe will assess whether the two tech giants may not have done enough to tackle fake reviews. The regulator could take enforcement action against the two companies if it concludes that they violated the consumer protection law. The...

