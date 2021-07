There has been no doubt that Xbox has a clear goal of becoming the king of Western RPGs with their studio acquisitions. After acquiring incredibly talented smaller studios such as Obsidian, inXile, and then of course the massive purchase of Bethesda. The amount of RPG talent at Xbox has never been this high, especially now that Xbox has begun investing back into these smaller studios they have purchased. inXile has a history of making incredible RPGs from Bard’s Tale to Wasteland, they were innovators in the Western RPG market. It appears that Xbox is very much interested in growing these studios and fully letting them fly on their own.