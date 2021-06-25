Verizon is about to launch its own 4G smart display
The carrier is getting ready to sell a smart display based on Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, according to FCC filings published Friday. The device, which bears the model name LVD1, features an 8-inch 1280×800 pixel display, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it also supports 4G connectivity, which should make it possible to operate it without Wi-Fi — something that would set the device apart from existing smart displays.www.protocol.com