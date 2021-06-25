Verizon is about to launch its own 4G smart display

The Fourth of July weekend is upon us and that means deals, deals, deals. As the weekend progresses and many get the pleasure of a three-day weekend, I’m sure that we will have some Chromebook deals to send your way but this morning, I discovered that three of my favorite Google Assistant devices are currently on sale over at Best Buy. Oddly enough, all three of these smart devices are from Lenovo and you can pick one up for as little as $29.99. Here’s a quick rundown of the devices and their respective discounts.