A rival or not a rival, that is the question. Rivalries in Major League Soccer are strange things. Some happen naturally and others are forced on teams by MLS. On Sunday, the Columbus Crew will play in what could be a rivalry game against expansion side Austin FC. These teams have been designated as potential rivals by MLS — the game is one of two for the Crew against Western Conference opposition and is on national television — after former Black & Gold investor-operator Anthony Precourt attempted to move the Columbus franchise to Austin and is still involved in Texas’ newest MLS team.