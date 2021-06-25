Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson finally receives his World Series ring in his return to Dodger Stadium

By MEGHAN MONTEMURRO Chicago Tribune
NWI.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson had months to consider where he wanted to display his World Series ring. He’s still undecided, but finally, the ring is in his possession. Before Thursday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, four former teammates and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman presented Pederson a box holding his 2020 championship ring. The Dodgers played a tribute video for Pederson, recognizing his contributions to the franchise during his seven seasons in Los Angeles.

www.nwitimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Joc Pederson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Triple A Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Kris Bryant via trade

If you're in the market for a rental, one of the best things that's happened in recent weeks is that the Chicago Cubs have gone into a swoon, assuring that multiple key players could be had in trades before the July 30 trade deadline. Indeed, Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney...
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant help Cubs wallop Cardinals

Joc Pederson and Kris Bryant hit three-run doubles to lift the Chicago Cubs past the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 Friday. Patrick Wisdom added a two-run home run for the Cubs, who won for just the second time in their last 14 games. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer for...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Willson Contreras is the latest Chicago Cubs catcher to be part of a no-hitter after dedicating himself to improving his game calling: ‘It really validates the work you put in’

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras completed the postgame handshake line with his teammates and approached the visitors’ dugout at Dodger Stadium. Manager David Ross, standing on the grass just past the dugout steps, bear-hugged Contreras, clearly thrilled by his role in the franchise’s first combined no-hitter and 17th overall Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBTitusville Herald

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Kershaw in the 8th. b-popped out for Brothers in the 9th. E_Báez (14). LOB_Chicago 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Pederson (8), Turner (14). 3B_Betts (3). HR_Báez (18), off Kershaw; McKinstry (5), off Alzolay; Bellinger (3), off Alzolay. RBIs_Báez (47), McKinstry 4 (26), Bellinger 3 (14). SB_Lux (2). SF_Bellinger.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 players Cardinals should steal in the impending Cubs fire sale

It would be an unusual occurrence, but should the Cubs and Cardinals make a deal, these three players could be involved at the trade deadline. There have been just two trades in the last 25 years between the Cubs and Cardinals. It’s rare to see division rivals swap pieces with one another, but it’s not impossible.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Series Preview: Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers and Cubs played nine times in April, but haven’t seen each other since. It’s probably a good thing it’s been that long, since tempers were starting to flare by the last meeting between these two, like two siblings being irritated about the other always being around. The Brewers ended up winning 6 of those first 9 meetings while both teams were trying to find an identity early in the season.
MLBSacramento Bee

3 takeaways from the Cubs’ series loss to the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Chicago Cubs would have liked to turn their combined no-hitter into positive momentum. Instead, the Cubs’ no-no in their series-opening win Thursday at Dodger Stadium became the precursor to losing the rest of the four-game set. Now they must get back on track in Milwaukee against the division-leading Brewers.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Video: Andre Ethier Visits Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson At Dodger Stadium

Last week former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier paid a visit to see his old team take on the Chicago Cubs. While the Dodgers got no-hit that night, Ethier still managed to make the game a fun occasion. Seated in the left field pavilion, Ethier was mic'd up and made sure to have plenty of fun with the fans around him.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, including Willson Contreras’ value and the June gauntlet

The Chicago Cubs would have liked to turn their combined no-hitter into positive momentum. Instead, the Cubs’ no-no in their series-opening win Thursday at Dodger Stadium became the precursor to losing the rest of the four-game set. Now they must get back on track in Milwaukee against the division-leading Brewers. Here are three takeaways from their trip to Los Angeles. 1. Willson Contreras ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy