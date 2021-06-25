Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

KIOS @ the Movies: Spring Blossom

kios.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on KIOS AT THE MOVIES, Joshua LaBure, sits down with Diana Martinez and Patrick Kinney from Film Streamsto discuss the new the new film by 20 year old filmmaker, Suzanne Lindon, SPRING BLOSSOM. SPRING BLOSSOM is available on Film Streams at Home.

www.kios.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Blossom#Kios The Movies#Film Streams At Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesharborlightnews.com

At the Movies

I could make this a very short review and say that if you liked the original, you’ll probably like this one. But maybe a little more detail would be nice. Okay, Bea and Thomas (Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson) are now married and Peter ( James ...
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

H-F Theatre’s spring musical to stream as digital movie

“Ranked,” the 2021 spring musical production at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, is now available for viewing at home or on a larger stage at Irwin Park. The pandemic dashed any hopes of a live performance, so H-F High did the next best thing and videotaped the production. The digital movie will be available to stream online July 8-11. The $10 admission ticket gives guests a 24-hour window for viewing.
Moviestwincitieslive.com

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

The iconic movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, recently turned 50. At the time of its release, it actually wasn’t an instant hit – and, in fact, barely made back the production budget. The film gained a cult following and became highly popular in part because of repeated television airings.
New York City, NYPosted by
710 WOR

'Broadway To Film Series' Added To 2021 Bryant Park Movie Nights

Bryant Park Movie Nights will be returning for its 27th season this summer after being paused last year due to the pandemic. The iconic movie nights will run on the the lawn of Bryant Park on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from August 23rd through September 28th on the Bryant Park lawn. All films begin at sunset, with the lawn open at 5pm for picnicking. The lineup will include screenings of three films that currently have productions returning to Broadway this fall.
Albany, NYwamc.org

It’s July And The Theatre Is Blossoming

Traditionally, July is the kick off period for the summer arts season. And this year, it again signals an active time for area professional theater. This week alone has some really diverse productions that are offered for their entertainment values while addressing social issues within their content. For instance, Park...
Movieskunr.org

'Zola': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at a new film inspired by a viral social media moment. The words “wild” and “crazy” go together and definitely fit the new release, Zola. “Wild” covers the experiences of two dancers/sex workers on a road trip from Detroit to Florida. And “crazy” because the film was inspired by a real-life onslaught of tweets.
MoviesCollider

Javier Bardem Will Star In Sony Pictures' Musical Movie 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Javier Bardem has been cast in Sony Pictures’ live-action hybrid film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile according to Deadline. While the Oscar-winner is better known for his roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall, Bardem is no stranger to family-friendly films. He played the villainous Captain Salazar in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and is set to play King Triton in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid adaptation.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Encanto’ Trailer: Disney Evokes the Magic of Colombia With Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney Animation Studios has released the first trailer for “Encanto,” which releases this November. Marking Disney’s 60th animated feature, the Colombia-set film will follow family members who all possess magical powers, like super-strength, shape-shifting and the abilities to control animals and plants. However, Mirabel, voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “In the Heights” star Stephanie Beatriz, is the only person to not possess a special gift. When she discovers that her family’s magic might be under threat, she realizes that she is the only one who can save it. The film is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith and features music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MoviesCollider

First 'Encanto' Trailer Reveals Disney's 60th Magical Animated Feature Film

Disney Animation Studios has revealed the first trailer for Encanto, the studio's 60th animated feature film. This release comes on the heels of the unveiling of the movie's first teaser poster, which dropped yesterday in anticipation of our first official look at the trailer. Encanto is currently slated for release on November 24.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Willy Wonka Cast Reunite for 50th Movie Anniversary

How many people can believe it’s been fifty years since Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory came out? Some that have seen this movie were kids back then, some weren’t even born yet, and many people that have seen this movie remember it fondly since it was a great deal of fun to watch. The remake with Johnny Depp has been maligned more than once, and even the original has been looked at from more than one perspective that’s been anything but kind, but the overall feeling is that this movie is still and might remain a classic for many years to come. Seeing the original child actors get together to discuss what went on during the movie and the memories that they still have of it was kind of interesting since a couple of them had gone on to act in other productions during their lives, but it was evident that their time spent in this movie was something special. Sadly though, Gene Wilder passed away in 2016, while Denise Nickerson, aka Violet Beauregarde, passed away in 2019 from pneumonia. Considering how long it’s been since the movie was released one has to think that each of the child actors are getting up there in age, even if they’re entirely elderly at this point.
Evansville, INhot96.com

U of E Music Conservatory Blossoms

The University of Evansville announced the creation of the Music Conservatory earlier this year. This fall, the Conservatory will broaden its scope to provide musical opportunities and lifelong musical learning for all ages. Conservatory members will be able to take private instrument and voice lessons from music faculty members. There...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: In 1988, Val Kilmer Closed Out the Festival in ‘Willow’

Cannes has a history of screening Hollywood blockbusters alongside headier art fare. In 1993, festivalgoers thrilled to Sylvester Stallone dangling from a mountaintop in Renny Harlin’s Cliffhanger. In 1987, audiences swooned to Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey when Dirty Dancing earned a special screening. And in 1988, Ron Howard’s Willow closed out the 41st festival.
Custer County, NECuster County Chief

Blossom while balancing!

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the July 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. You could say all the communities are blossoming. That was evident this past weekend with three communities holding their annual community celebrations. The crowds seemed to be larger and everyone seemed to be so excited to see each other and participate.
GardeningTimes-Argus

In the Garden: Mid-summer blossoms

Mid-summer is often a quiet time for flowers — many gardens have fewer dramatic blossoms than in the spring. I have made an effort to have plenty blooming now. It’s true that my Japanese primroses, peonies and Siberian iris have gone by. But I have many others, old favorites and lesser-known beauties.
Economygulfshorebusiness.com

Orange Blossom Special

Jacque James and her mother used to make candles as a craft. It was just a fun hobby … until James asked, “Why are we spending so much on this?” Good question. The answer ended up being Orange Blossom Candle Co. James started the company in 2017, making custom candles...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy