KIOS @ the Movies: Spring Blossom

How many people can believe it’s been fifty years since Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory came out? Some that have seen this movie were kids back then, some weren’t even born yet, and many people that have seen this movie remember it fondly since it was a great deal of fun to watch. The remake with Johnny Depp has been maligned more than once, and even the original has been looked at from more than one perspective that’s been anything but kind, but the overall feeling is that this movie is still and might remain a classic for many years to come. Seeing the original child actors get together to discuss what went on during the movie and the memories that they still have of it was kind of interesting since a couple of them had gone on to act in other productions during their lives, but it was evident that their time spent in this movie was something special. Sadly though, Gene Wilder passed away in 2016, while Denise Nickerson, aka Violet Beauregarde, passed away in 2019 from pneumonia. Considering how long it’s been since the movie was released one has to think that each of the child actors are getting up there in age, even if they’re entirely elderly at this point.