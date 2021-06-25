Cold War Engine Swap: Meet the 1963 Buick Wildcat With an A-12 Archangel Start-Cart Engine

From A-12 Oxcart to '63 Wildcat: this Nailhead V8 has had an interesting life, to say the least. With a top speed of Mach 3.35, or 2,221 mph, the Lockheed A-12 "Archangel" or "Oxcart" is the fastest air-breathing jet ever built—even faster than its larger two-seat cousin, the SR-71 Blackbird. But getting an Archangel into the sky is no easy task. Spinning up its massive J58 engines takes a lot of grunt, which is why hugely powerful "start carts"—comprised of two American V8 engines and two automatic transmissions with a single output shaft—were created to turn the engines over and get them to idle speed and ultimately keep the CIA's private air force of A-12s in the sky.