Andrew Duguay is the Chief Economist for Prevedere Software. I help Fortune 500 companies plan for tomorrow. The monthly retail sales report released by the U.S. Census Bureau has long been viewed as a prominent benchmark for the health of the American consumer. So, it is understandable if many observers were blindsided when the May results showed a decline in spending, despite the reopening of many economies across the country. This drop may lead some to think that the consumer is “weaker” than previously thought. But in reality, it is the indicator itself that is proving to be unreliable when not understood within the context of other economic data.